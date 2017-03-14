Amber Tamblyn Reveals Baby Daughter’s Name With Letter From Hillary Clinton

Amber Tamblyn and her husband David Cross announced last month that they had welcomed a baby girl, and the actress took to social media Monday to share her daughter’s name with a little help from Hillary Clinton.

MORE: Amber Tamblyn Has Welcomed First Child With David Cross

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Tamblyn and Cross initially announced their daughter’s birth, they joked about her name, calling her “Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr,” but the proud mom revealed that her new addition’s real name is Marlow Alice Cross.

Tamblyn used Instagram to share a photo of a letter from Clinton to little Marlow, with the politician sending her best wishes to the newborn.

Dated Feb. 15, Clinton wrote, “Your birth has been a great joy for your parents, Amber and David, and your vast community of admirers and champions. I send my best wishes to you for a lifetime of amazing accomplishments and adventures, full of love, learning, and friendship.”

Tamblyn has long been an outspoken support of Clinton and was clearly touched by the thoughtful gesture.

“The one day I decide to put mascara on Hillary Clinton sends us this letter for our daughter,” Tamblyn captioned the image. “Crying now. A letter from one spectacular woman who has lived so much to another who has only just begun. My heart is as full as this diaper I’m about to change. Thank you, Hillary, grandmother to us all.”

The one day I decide to put mascara on Hillary Clinton sends us this letter for our daughter. Crying now. A letter from one spectacular woman who has lived so much to another who has only just begun. My heart is as full as this diaper I’m about to change. Thank you, Hillary,grandmother to us all. A post shared by (@amberrosetamblyn) on Mar 13, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Related:

Blake Lively Hugs Amber Tamblyn’s Baby Bump and Congratulates Her on Her Pregnancy

Hillary Clinton Takes to Twitter to Thank Every Women’s March Protester

Hayden Panettiere Has Real Mom Moment With Her Daughter in Airplane Bathroom