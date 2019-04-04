Amber Rose Pregnant With Second Child

Amber Rose is expecting her second child.

The model announced Wednesday that she is expecting another little boy with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, who is Def Jam’s A&R Vice President. The bundle joy will be the couple’s first child together.

Rose already has 6-year-old Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

“@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” Rose wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a photo of her getting an ultrasound. “P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”

AE also shared the photo and the good news on his Instagram account.

“Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine. Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. s— wild! I love you”” he wrote on the caption of his post. “I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy.”

“[And] baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r ‘where the b— [at]?’” he jokingly added, along with a series of emojis showing his excitement to become a dad.

Rose and AE have been romantically linked since September 2018. According to PEOPLE, the couple made their public debut in October at Rose’s 4th annual SlutWalk.

Rose recently opened up about her new boyfriend on Instagram back in January.

“He thinks he soooo cute! He really is tho and sweet, smart, talented, charismatic and overall just an amazing man,” she captioned a shot of her beau.

“In the past I’ve used the words ‘best friend’ very loosely while speaking of my ex’s, but I can honestly say I feel like this man really is my BEST FRIEND! We talk for hours, he makes me a better person, he listens to me and understands me,” she added.

“He also came into my life at a time where I’ve had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I’ve endured over the years from my previous relationships…” Rose wrote. “Me always apologizing for things I had no business apologizing for, being gaslighted, manipulated and mentally abused.”

“I felt so damaged when I met him and pushed him away in the beginning, he has talked me through everything while simultaneously loving me and working with me so I could overcome my fear of loving someone in the most healthiest way again,” she ended the sweet note. “So @ae4president Thank you for all of ur love and support baby. I love you so much.”