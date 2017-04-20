Amber Portwood’s Fiancé Speaks out on Rumors of Domestic Violence

Amber Portwood’s fiancé defends the #TeenMomOG star against allegations of domestic abuse https://t.co/XsAky2hIyT pic.twitter.com/pqouzDmHI6 — People Magazine (@people) April 20, 2017

Amber Portwood‘s fiancé, Matt Baier, is coming to her defense.

The Teen Mom OG star is speaking out after accusations circulated that Portwood allegedly abused him.

“The rumor that’s circulating is both vicious and completely false,” Baier told PEOPLE. “I can’t stand by and allow the media or anyone else to undermine the progress that Amber has made in turning her life around, or the relationship we’ve worked hard to build together.”

“The photo that surfaced is nothing more than the result of some roughhousing amongst my guy friends. I got my butt kicked by a friend, and it was well-deserved, I might add. Now someone’s trying to use the pic to paint an untrue picture of our life together.”

“Amber would never lay a hand on me, and I can’t wait to marry the love of my life in October,” Baier added.

The rumors surfaced after a Teen Mom OG blogger posted photos of Baier’s face on Twitter.

In 2010, Portwood was charged in a domestic abuse case stemming from a fight she had with her ex, Gary Shirley. She served 17 months in jail and has also since gotten treatment for her battle with addiction.

