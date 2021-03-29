Amber Heard Targets Johnny Depp With 'One Dress' Photo

✖

Amber Heard's latest Instagram post was directed at her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. She shared two different photos of her wearing the same black dress in two very different instances. Heard, 34, first wore the dress in May 2016, when she attended a hearing in which a judge ordered Depp to stay away from her. The second photo showed Heard wearing the same dress in July 2020, when she testified in U.K. court during Depp's libel lawsuit against The Sun's publishers.

"One dress, four years apart. Sometimes it’s important to wear the same thing twice," Heard wrote in the caption. The first photo from Heard's post was taken on May 27, 2016, when she attended a Los Angeles court hearing. The judge, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Carl J. Moor, ruled that Depp should not contact Heard between hearings. At the time, the Justice League actress filed for a restraining order, accusing Depp, 57, of domestic abuse. She included a photo of her bruised face in the documents and had a bruised cheek at the hearing.

The second photo was taken in July 2020 when she went to London to testify in Depp's libel lawsuit against News Group Newspapers, the publishers of the tabloid The Sun. Depp objected to the paper referring to him as a "wife-beater," as he has denied Heard's allegations against him. In November 2020, the court ruled against Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean star filed an appeal but lost again in March. Appeals Judges Lord Justice Dingemans and Lord Justice Underhill ruled that the trial before Judge Andrew Niccol was "full and fail" and the trial judge "gave thorough reasons for his conclusions which have not been shown even arguably to be vitiated by any error of approach or mistake of law."

On March 26, Heard published a response from her representatives. "We are pleased - but by no means surprised - by the Court's denial of Mr. Depp's application for appeal," the statement reads. "The evidence presented in the U.K. case was overwhelming and undeniable." Her reps noted that there was evidence that Depp "beat Amber on no fewer than 12 occasions and was left in fear of her life. Mr. Depp's confused recollections, caused by years of substance abuse, meant he was not a credible witness to his own actions." At the end of the statement, Heard's reps noted that British journalists can refer to Depp as a "wife-beater" without "fear of legal threats."

Depp and Heard married in 2015 and Heard filed for divorce in May 2016. They reached a divorce settlement in August 2016 and finalized it in January 2017. Depp paid Heard a $7 million settlement, which she planned to donate to the ACLU and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles. During the U.K. trial, Depp accused Heard of failing to do this, but Heard told the court she did donate part of it to the two organizations already.