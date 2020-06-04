Alicia Silverstone Reveals She and 9-Year-Old Son 'Take Baths Together'

Alicia Silverstone opened up about the closeness that she and her son, Bear, 9, share during an interview. While in quarantine the two have been enjoying some downtime as they take in the little things like jumping on the trampoline, dancing and jumping rope. But she did open up about taking baths with her son, further explaining that she doesn't treat him like most parents do with their children.

"My son and I take baths together, and when he's not with me, I take a bath and that really feels nourishing and comforting," the 43-year-old told the New York Times. Silverstone and ex-husband Christopher Jarecki welcomed their son in 2011 and since getting a divorce, the two have done a really great job at co-parenting. Now that Bear is getting older, the Clueless actress wondered if going back-and-forth between homes was too much, however, to her surprise, the 9-year-old said he loves that he has a choice in where he wants to be when she confronted him about it. "We ask Bear where he wants to be," she said." But then I started to wonder if that was too much pressure. So, I checked in with him and he said, 'I love that I get to decide.' We both have different perks!"

Silverstone added that the dynamic between all of them "flow really well together." Something else that seems to flow is Bear's diet. Silverstone has made it known to the public where she stands on health and taking care of one's body, therefore, she raises her son on a vegan diet. "I always laugh, like, 'Oh, my poor vegan baby, he's so weak,' because he's jumping all over the place and he's so wild. But there's a calmness to him and a centeredness. He's not off the charts." The Miss Match alum says that her son not only feels good but has "more energy" than most kids his age.

When it comes to his behavior and keeping him in line, Silverstone does not "yell or scream or discipline" instead, she approaches with kindness and clear communication. "All I have to do is say, 'Oh, Bear, no thank you,' and he goes, 'OK, mom.' He's got it. We just can talk like that because he's not feeling crazy. When they feel bad, when they eat unhealthy food and they don't feel good, then they don't act good. Same as us."