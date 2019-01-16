Alicia Keys Children Have Hilarious Reaction to Her Grammy Hosting News

Alicia Keys’ children are not as excited as she is to hear the news that the singer will be hosting the 2019 Grammys.

The 15-time Grammy winner shared a video to her Instagram account on Tuesday showing her two sons – Egypt, 8, and Genesis, 4 – reacting to the news that she will be taking the stage at 2019 Grammy Awards next month to lead the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Egy and Gen want to know what the #GRAMMYS are ???” Keys captioned the video.

“I got some big news, guys,” Keys says in the video. “Guess what. I am going to host the Grammys!”

Her announcement is not met with cheers, but rather complete silence from Egypt and Genesis until Genesis lets out a squeal followed by Egypt asking “What’s the Grammys?”

Keys announced that she had accepted the invitation to host the music awards show in a nine-minute video released to her YouTube account Tuesday, showing the moment that she got the call informing her she would be hosting and the subsequent reactions from those close to her.

“It’s true. I am going to host the Grammys,” Keys says in the video. “I know what it feels like to be on that stage and I know what it feels like to be proud of the work that you’ve put in and to be recognized for it, and I just feel grateful that I’m able to bring that light and that energy”

“This is a first and it’s amazing and I think it’s the perfect timing,” she added. “Honestly, I’m really excited. I feel really good about it, because I feel like it’s the perfect opportunity for me to give the light back, lift people up especially all of the young women that are nominated.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the news, Keys could not hold back her excitement.

“This is my first time. I am thrilled,” she said. “It’s a little bit of a second home to me. And I feel so blessed to be able to be coming now, just in support of so many amazing people that are honored — especially so many women that are [going to be] honored — and are gonna be celebrated that night.”

Keys, who has won 15 Grammy Awards of her own, will be the first female host since Queen Latifah in 2005.

The 2019 Grammy Awards will air from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 10. The ceremony will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET and ending at 11:30 p.m. ET.