Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Open up About Their Miscarriage: ‘It’s Been Hard’

Alec Baldwin and wife of seven years, Hilaria made their first public appearance together since announcing their miscarriage earlier this month. The husband and wife attended the American Museum of Natural History’s 2019 Museum Gala, where they opened up about how they were coping since suffering the devastating loss.

“Physically, I am feeling a lot better,” Hilaria told Extra. “Emotionally, I’m feeling a lot better. Sharing can be hard, but once you share, it feels a little more real and then once it’s more real, you can heal… It also made me feel not alone.”

Baldwin said that the loss has not stopped them from wanting to try for another child. “We’re going to have another one, just not now. It’s a question of time… It was a surprise,” he said of Hilaria’s pregnancy.

When asked if the loss brought them closer together, Alec smiled and said, “If we were closer… I would be sewn to her.”

“I feel like we started dating again,” Hilaria added.

“It’s been hard,” Alec said.

Hilaria said she recently spoke to James Van Der Beek‘s wife Kimberly, who also recently suffered a miscarriage, as detailed on Dancing With the Stars, where Van Der Beek was just eliminated from Season 28’s competition on Monday.

“We connected, and I guess we truly know what’s going on for each other,” Hilaria said of Kimberly. “It’s been tough. She’s very strong and my heart is with what’s going on with them.”

Earlier this month, Hilaria revealed via social media that she had suffered a miscarriage. “We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” she said in a video, adding that she is “devastated.” Also in the clip, she was joined by their 6-year-old daughter, Carmen, who could be heard saying that she was “sorry” to her mother.

“I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec,’ she said. “I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all… but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”

Hilaria and Alec share Carmen and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, Romeo, 15 months old. Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland, 24, from his marriage to Kim Basinger.