Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Suffers Miscarriage: ‘I’m Still in Shock’

Hilaria Baldwin revealed some devastating news in an Instagram post on Monday: She has suffered a miscarriage. It is the second one for her after she previously announced one last April. Her and husband Alec Baldwin were expecting a girl. The couple learned of the tragic news during a scan earlier in the day.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” she said in the video, adding that is “devastated.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the video, she was joined by their six-year old daughter, Carmen, who could be heard saying that was ‘sorry’ to her mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Nov 11, 2019 at 5:29pm PST

“I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec,” she said. “I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all… but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time.”

It was just last month that the couple revealed the gender of the baby. During the video they shared on social media, Alec explained the decision to have a fifth child in an interview with Fox News.

“We have four kids. She wants to have another one. We’re having another one,” he said. “We’re gonna have a fifth baby.”

The couple’s kids are Carmen, 6, sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 15 months old. Alex and Baldwin have been married since 2012.

When Baldwin announced that she had her miscarriage in April, she shared another video letting her followers know that “it’s over.”

“There was no heartbeat today at my scan…so it’s over…but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here,” she said, referencing her other kids. “Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories.”

It was about five months after that that she shared the news of her latest pregnancy. The quick turnaround drew some ire from followers who felt she made the announcement too soon into the pregnancy.

While there were many comments in support, others weren’t in approval. Alec even responded to one of the remarks.

“People poke around and try to find out what is going on,” Baldwin in response to a commenter. “When you simply share what is happening, you take the story into your own hands and they tend to leave you alone more. Secrets are only interesting when they are secrets. Reports of my belly growing or my appearance changing spark rumors. That brings attention. Me coming out and saying what is going on gets the news out there…then they move on to the next story. I hope this makes sense. It’s something I’ve learned over the past decade…this is one of the reasons I’m so active on social media. The news can take images for free from my page rather than paying a paparazzi to come and follow me.”