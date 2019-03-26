Alanis Morissette Pregnant With Third Child

Alanis Morissette is about to be a mom-of-three.

The 44-year-old “You Oughta Know” singer announced on Monday via an Instagram post shared with her more than 390,000 followers that she and husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway are expecting their third child together.

“So much NEWness…” Morissette captioned a black-and-white photo of herself singing into a microphone and bearing a very visible baby bump.

The baby on the way will join older siblings Ever Imre, 8, and Onyx Solace, 2.

Morissette and Treadway tied the knot in May of 2010 at their Los Angeles home surrounded by close family and friends.

“So happy to share with you that my man Souleye and I got married,” the singer announced on Twitter at the time. “We’re very excited to embark on this journey with each other….sending love…connect soon xo – Alanis”

On Christmas Day in 2010, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Ever, with daughter Onyx following in June 2016.

Speaking out following her daughter’s birth, Morissette revealed that she suffered from “debilitating” postpartum depression following the births of both of her children.

“There are days I’m debilitated to the point where I can barely move,” the Grammy winner told PEOPLE in 2017. “As a kid, I imagined having children and being an amazing partner. This is a whole other wrench I didn’t anticipate.”

She went on to reveal that she first experienced PPD after giving birth to her son, when she began feeling symptoms of the disorder, including intense physical pain, insomnia, lethargy and “horrifyingly scary” visions of her family being harmed. She wasn’t diagnosed until 16 months later.

“It’s very isolating,” she said. “I’m used to being the Rock of Gibraltar, providing, protecting and maneuvering. It has me question everything. I’ve known myself to be a really incredible decision-maker and a leader that people can rely on. [Now] I can barely decide what to eat for dinner.”

The postpartum depression was “four times worse” following the birth of her daughter, though she channeled those feelings into her music.

“I wrote many, many songs over the last three months,” she said at the time. “t was a song a day. I had to start writing songs, or I was going to implode.”

“The stigma remains in a really big way,” she added. “There’s this version of eye contact that I have with women who have been through postpartum depression where it’s this silent, ‘Oh my God, I love you. I’m so sorry.’ “

Morissette, whose Instagram is now full of photos of her children, is currently working on new music as well as her musical, Jagged Little Pill, which is based on her 1995 hit record of the same name.