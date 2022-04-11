Al Pacino's Phone Case Appears to Have a Hilariously Iconic Movie Character on It

✖

Just when you thought Al Pacino couldn't get any more iconic. The legendary actor has sparked an online conversation about his phone case after fans think they've identified an unexpected animated character on the back of his iPhone 13. Jason Momoa's Instagram is the unlikely starting point for this internet rabbit hole, as the Aquaman actor shared photos from a dinner honoring Julian Schnabel featuring The Godfather actor.

In one photo, on the table in front of Pacino was an iPhone, laying face-down and connected to wired headphones, showing off an unusual design on the case. When Blank Check social-media producer Marie Bardi tweeted out the shot asking for followers to help identify the design, it didn't take long for people to identify the case as a collage of Shrek.

aint no way, aint no fuckin way...... pic.twitter.com/uqjYyHy68B — Cevin Kookman (@KevinCookman) April 10, 2022

While some people still questioned if the phone belonged to Pacino, one need only review photos of Pacino talking to Rita Ora and Taika Waititi at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party to see the same phone resting beside Pacino. Pacino's Academy Awards antics are well-documented over the years, and in 2020, the actor confessed to Jimmy Kimmel that he got so high ahead of the 1975 Oscars that he had to have Jeff Bridges explain what was going on.

Pacino, who was nominated for Best Actor because of his role in The Godfather: Part II, told Kimmel, "I was sitting there, and it wasn't at all like you'd expect," he said. "I went and I was sat there in this big event and I was with a friend. I had a few things, you know? I was not completely myself."

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

"So everything was tolerable, you know? The nerves had calmed down. I was sitting there enjoying the show. I turned to Jeff Bridges – he was also nominated – and I said hi," Pacino recalled. "I didn't know him, but I knew he was Jeff Bridges, but I hi never met him. He said: 'Yes? Hi? Okay.' I thought, 'He hasn't seen my films.' But I said to him: 'I don't think they're going to get to the best actor category. He looked at me and he said 'what do you mean?' I said 'well, It's an hour [in], it's over, and they didn't get to that category.'"

"He gave me a look to this day – I'll never forget it – like, 'Where do you come from, who are you?' and he said, 'It's three hours,'" Pacino. "That collapsed me. I thought, 'What am I gonna do for the next two hours?'" Kimmel responded, "If you're so high that Jeff Bridges has to tell you what's going on..."