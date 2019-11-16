Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Video of Daughter Playing

Behati Prinsloo just shared a glimpse into her daily life as a mom, and it’s adorable. The model, 31, posted a video to her Instagram Story on Wednesday that showed her daughter Dusty, 3, climbing all over her. Prinsloo, who is married to Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, is seen lying on her back, the toddler is seen stepping onto her stomach and standing up.

As Dusty jumps on her, Prinsloo lets out several dramatic grunts and sighs for comedic effect. She captioned the videos “8 a.m.” and “8:01 a.m.” to show just what her daily life as a mother is like.

Levine and Prinsloo are currently parents to Dusty and 1-year-old Gio. However, a July report from Life & Style claimed that the pair might be trying for a third child some time soon.

“They juggle their career responsibilities with parenting and they wouldn’t have it any other way,” the outlet’s source claimed. “The thing Adam wants more than anything right now is a son. Behati is all for it, but she warns Adam that they could end up with another girl, which they would both be fine with. Adam jokes that would just mean they’d have to keep trying for another boy.”

As for what Prinsloo has said herself about expanding their family, she seems open to the idea. On a recent chat on Ellen, Prinsloo told host Ellen DeGeneres that the former The Voice coach wants five kids, while she is thinking about stopping at three or four.

“Adam wants five,” Prinsloo said. “I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe like three or four.”

She jokingly added, “Adam can’t have everything. I’m carrying them.”

In a separate appearance on Ellen, Levine also teased that more kids could be in their future saying, “[Behati] was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”

In March, Prinsloo shared a similar sentiment to PEOPLE.

“I think so. It’s not out of the question,” Prinsloo said when asked if the couple will have more children. “I grew up an only child, so I always wanted a big family.”

Photo Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images