Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Spotted out for Date Night

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo stepped out for a date night over the weekend!

The two were spotted at the Staples Center for a Lakers game and even stealing a couple kisses courtside.

The Victoria’s Secret model recently gave birth to the couple’s first baby, Dusty Rose. This was the first time the two have been pictured at a game since Dusty Rose arrived back in September.

Prinsloo was spotted at the American Music Awards last weekend. Levine was also on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when Ellen helped him pick out the name of his daughter.

The couple seems to be enjoying the quieter times of parenting and Prinsloo’s break from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.