Actress Welcomes Third Child at 56

At the age of 56, Brazilian actress Claudia Raia is a newly-minted mom of three! Raia, known for her roles in telenovelas, gave birth to her third child, a baby boy named Luca, on Saturday, Feb. 11, the little one marking her first child with husband Jarbas Homem de Mello. Little Luca joined older siblings Enzo Celulari, 25, and Sophia Raia, 19, whom the actress shares with actor Edson Celulari.

Raia shared the exciting news of her family's newest addition on Instagram over the weekend, sharing a photo of herself, little Luca, and her husband snapped shortly after she gave birth. She went on to tell her 8.6 million followers, "Luca arrived lighting up Saturday night! He arrived here on February 11th, already claiming his space. We made it through." Raia added, "the world has since gotten a new color for our family. We are overflowing with happiness and love! Welcome, Luca!"

Luca's birth comes after Raia first announced in September that she was pregnant. The actress announced the news in a video shared to Instagram showing herself and de Mello tap dancing before she held up a positive pregnancy test. Raia shared in the caption, "Our dream to be parents is nothing new! And didn't it come true? Me and [Jarbas Homem de Mello] are pregnant!"

Although those pregnant over the age of 35 are considered to be of "advanced maternal age," according to several peer-reviewed studies, Raia told O Globo's Patrícia Kogut that she and her husband first began discussing the possibility of having a child together at their wedding. However, Raia admitted that she was a bit shocked when her doctor suggested she take a pregnancy test.

"When the doctor asked me for a beta, the pregnancy blood test , I said, 'Baby, you're really crazy. Where did you get this from? I'm 55 years old." Then she said: 'But I need to investigate because all your rates are different, they are strange,'" she recounted on Instagram. "What did I do? I couldn't stand it, I went to the pharmacy, bought the clearblue, I couldn't stand it because I said 'I have to take the test', test that everyone does, what is this I'm going to wait a day and a half for a blood test to come? I can't stand it. Then I took the test and came, more than 3 weeks pregnant, I said, 'it can not be. Guys, I'm 55 years old.'"

Following little Luca's birth announcement, congratulations poured in for the couple. Reacting to the news, one person wrote, "Hooray! Hooray! Hooray," adding, "total happiness." Somebody else commented, "What a light Health and love baby Luca," with another writing, "What a thrill!!!!! Biggest blessing."