Jennifer Love Hewitt, Elle Fanning, More Stars Go With Pink Hair During Coronavirus Quarantine

Just like others around the world, celebrities are keeping busy at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic. As the Daily Mail pointed out, some celebrities have even hopped on a brand-new trend during this period. According to the publication, several famous figures have dyed their hair pink while in self-quarantine. Naturally, many of those with new do’s have taken to social media to share their looks with their fans.

It’s unclear exactly when and how this trend began, but many celebrities are definitely engaging in it. But, interestingly enough, it’s also not the only hair-based trend that some are taking part in. According to Allure, celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Wells Adams and Pink have taken to trimming their hair while in quarantine (with Cyrus even sporting a mullet after trimming her bangs herself). The beauty publication also reported that Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis got some help from her dad, Bruce Willis, for a new buzz cut.

Of course, one of the most prominent trends is indeed pink hair. Celebrities like Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ireland Baldwin have even taken to social media to sport their new, pink-hued looks. Who else is sporting a new dye job? Read on to find out.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt (@jenniferlovehewitt) on Apr 1, 2020 at 1:37pm PDT

On April 1, Hewitt took to Instagram to showcase the pink dye job that she did with the help of some temporary hair dye.

“The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!” she captioned the snap, before addressing her hairstylist. “Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don’t be mad lol. I really miss you!”

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning shows off pink hair in new selfie. 💖 pic.twitter.com/cGvd9aSijW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2020

Elle Fanning also hopped on the hair trend. In late March, she showed off a look at her pink hair via a selfie that she posted on her Instagram Story.

Ireland Baldwin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ireland (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Apr 4, 2020 at 8:07pm PDT

Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland wrote that she dyed her hair pink using box dye. In her caption, she wrote that she was especially excited that she achieved the result and “didn’t fry my hair off.”

Bryce Dallas Howard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Dallas Howard (@brycedhoward) on Apr 1, 2020 at 10:59am PDT

Bryce Dallas Howard appeared to have dyed her hair pink, as she revealed in a selfie on April 1. However, she later clarified that it was an edited photo and wished everyone a happy April Fool’s Day. Still, the snap showcases that she’d definitely rock the look if she did want to take the pink hair plunge.

Victoria Beckham and Her Son Cruz

Just opened the salon!’: Victoria Beckham shaves son Romeo’s hair before dyeing Cruz’s locks PINK during lockdown https://t.co/0MeWwLaQVI — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 6, 2020

According to the Daily Mail, Victoria Beckham got to show off her hairstyling skills on one of her sons recently. The publication reported that the Spice Girl not only shaved some of her son Cruz’s hair (giving him a little bit of a crew cut), but she also dyed it pink.

Lottie Moss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lottie Moss (@lottiemossxo) on Apr 4, 2020 at 10:07am PDT

Lottie Moss, a model and the younger sister of supermodel Kate Moss, also dyed her hair pink. She showcased the look on Instagram by posting a slew of snaps featuring her bright locks.

Ricky Martin

Even Ricky Martin got in on the pink hair trend. According to the singer, one of his sons actually picked out the shade, which is called Red Passion. It may be called Red Passion, but the result was pink perfection.