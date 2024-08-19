Mollie King is about to be a mom of two! The former Saturdays singer, 37, is pregnant and expecting her second child with fiancé Stuart Broad, she announced in a sweet pregnancy reveal on Sunday, Aug. 11.

"Our baby girl is going to become a big sister," King captioned a series of two black-and-white images featuring her fiancé and their daughter Annabella, 19 months. In the first photo, Broad can be seen tenderly kissing King's bare stomach with little Annabella perched on his shoulders. In the second photo, the father and daughter are captured resting their hands on the singer's baby bump. "We can't wait to meet you, little one," King concluded the post.

The little one on the way marks the second child for King and Broad, who have been dating since 2018. They got engaged on New Year's Day 2021, with King announcing the relationship update by sharing a romantic kiss photo as she showed off her ring, writing, "A thousand times yes!" The couple haven't yet tied the knot, as their original wedding plans were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

More than a year after their engagement, the couple went on to welcome little Annabella in November 2022, just days before the death of King's father, Stephen King, who died of a brain tumor. Announcing his passing, King shared that her father met her daughter, writing, "you have always been there for us with every step we've taken and you even held on a few extra days to meet baby Annabella."

News that baby No. 2 is on the way for King and Broad was cause for celebration for many of King's friends and colleagues. Replying to King's announcement, her bandmates Rochelle Humes and Vanessa White shared a series of heart-eyed emojis. King's Strictly Come Dancing family – King was partnered with AJ Pritchard on the 2017 season of the hit BBC competition – also shared congratulations. Oti Mabuse wrote, "Congratulations sweetheart," with Gemma Atkinson adding, "Ahh congratulations! How lovely."

Returning to platform a few days later, King expressed her gratitude for the support. Sharing another photo showcasing her baby bump, King wrote, "thank you for so many lovely messages since our pregnancy announcement. You guys are the best!" The pregnant star added that she and her fiancé "re beyond excited" before she reflected on the birth of Annabella, sharing, "it seems like just the other day we were welcoming Annabella into the world and now to think of her being a big sister fills me with so much happiness."