Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveal Rare Photos and Videos of Daughter Carys

Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas both shared sweet tributes to their daughter Carys, who turned 17 years old on Monday. While Douglas shared a collage of sweet moments between the actor and his daughter, with a sweet caption that read, "Happy 17th birthday Carys!!! You are an inspiration to me. I am so proud of you and I love you so much! [heart emoji] Dad," Zeta-Jones shared a video. In the video, there are different moments of their daughter from family vacations to backyard adventures. "CARYS!!! is 17 today. What joy these years have brought me. You never cease to amaze me and my love for you is endless. [heart emoji]," she captioned her post.

Several fans gushed over Carys special day with one fan posting, "Happy birthday Carys. May all your wishes come true," while someone else added, "Happy 17th Birthday Carys Hope you're all safe and well... ." Zeta-Jones and Douglas are private about sharing photos of their children but in recent months, they've let their followers in on a few special moment they've shared together.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones share two kids: Carys, and son Dylan, 19. During the coronavirus pandemic, like many other families across the U.S., the actress and her family have been staying at home, self-isolating from as many people as possible. In a video she shared to her Instagram account, showed her trying to dance like Shakira in her "Hips Don't Lie" music video, but it seems as though the rest of her family didn't catch on as quick. She pointed that out in her caption as well. "Charades gone wrong? I was Shakira 'hips don't lie!!' Genius! No one got it," she wrote.

Although both Carys and Dylan grew up with parents who are well-known in the Hollywood industry, they made sure not to let that get to their children's heads. Zeta-Jones and her daughter opened up to Vanity Fair about Carys upbringing in a house with two famous parents, and how the 50-year-old chooses to parent her kids. "My parents do a really good job of reality-checking me and being like, 'Look around you. The life you have is extraordinary," Carys said, while Zeta-Jones added, "There's nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp. She knows she cannot roll her eyes at me, or huff and puff around me. I never did it to my mother, and she's not doing it to me."