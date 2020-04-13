Justin Timberlake Angers Parents With '24-Hour Parenting Is Just Not Human' Complaint Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Under normal circumstances, singer Justin Timberlake would be busy promoting his new movie, Trolls World Tour. Instead, he and wife Jessica Biel are at home under self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic with their 5-year-old son, Silas, in Montana. In a radio interview Wednesday, Timberlake joked that parenting 24 hours a day is "just not human." That comment set off a conversation among parents who did not appreciate the joke.

"We're mostly commiserating over the fact that just 24-hour parenting is just not human," Timberlake joked during a stop on the SiriusXM show The Morning Mash Up. "He gets a look," Timberlake said with his eyes opening wide open. "I'm like, 'Alright, cool, let's take a 20." The hosts laughed, and Timberlake added, "Alright, I got you. You know what I mean? Just a commercial break."

Timberlake and the show hosts might have thought this was a joke, but many on Twitter were not laughing, especially since Timberlake shared a beautiful photo of the Montana property where they are self-isolating. His comments inspired many social media users to share the difficulties they face at home with their children, which is nothing compared to what the millionaire celebrities likely face.

"I had 2 kids under 4. Husband away for work, no fam for 3000miles. No car. Working. Biked to work until I had to quit bc daycare cost too much. Tell me again how 24/7 parenting is hard. Ever have to take a kid to ER on a city bus? Didnt think so," one person tweeted to Timberlake. Another told him to "Suck it up buttercup!"

There's a reason people say it takes a village. Parenting is HARD. And it's like no other job. It's 24/7 and so important. It's much easier with family and friend support (play dates, time with family, etc). — Vote Like You Care for Others (@realgloriamiles) April 10, 2020

Universal Pictures released Trolls World Tour digitally on Friday, skipping a theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic. Timberlake reprised his role as Branch from the first Trolls movie, while Anna Kendrick returned as Poppy. During a virtual stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Timberlake admitted it is a "surreal time for sure."

Seriously? I love you JT but this statement is just wrong! You think this is bad? Talk to teachers who have to deal with multiple students 5 days a week for about 8 hours a day. Pretty sure teachers would say hold my beer to you right now. — Chantal (@Chantal729) April 10, 2020

"For me and my family, our biggest concern right now is we just want to do our part, staying in, staying put, trying to stay positive," Timberlake later told Fallon, reports USA Today. "We're finding the silver lining. This is one of those times where you get to spend a lot of time with your family."