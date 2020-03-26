Justin Timberlake Shares 'Social Distancing' Photo With Jessica Biel Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

✖

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are the latest celebrities to spread the word about social distancing on social media in the era of coronavirus. As Entertainment Tonight noticed, the pop singer posted a photo of Biel and their dog on Wednesday, who were both well over the six-foot space that's recommended by health officials to the virus' spread.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 25, 2020 at 10:08am PDT

"Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these [trees]," Timberlake wrote in the caption. "I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy. We need to stick together and look out for each other during this crazy time. Go through my stories for some ways you can support your local communities. While there's a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there's also a lot of good and so many ways to help."

He then concluded tagging The American Red Cross, Feed the Children and more to help raise awareness of the charitable organizations, as well as some money.

On Monday, the "SexyBack" singer also opened up to The Daily Mail about the issue with his co-star Alisha Wainwright, months after the two were spotted holding hands on the set of their movie, Palmer, late in 2019.

"I don't have any secret for growing up except to continue to try to do my best," Timberlake said. "There's always something to learn, and you have to realize that you have a footprint and you can't go back and erase it. But you can improve the next path, and that's all you can really do."

Timberlake went on to talk about when he and Biel first met, saying that "there was nothing starry about the way [they] got together," just an immediate connection between the two. He added, "We met and got talking, and afterward I asked our friend if I could call her and ask her out."

The pop star's Instagram post comes as roughly 1.5 billion people around the world have been asked, or ordered, to self-isolate in order to slow the spread of coronavirus. While going out for essentials is still deemed as a necessity, for items like food and medication, it's recommended that people maintain a distance of at least six feet. For other tips on what can be done, The World Health Organization has tips on its website here.