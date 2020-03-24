Nikki Bella Reveals 20-Week Baby Bump Photo With Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev

A couple of months after she announced that she's pregnant with her first child, Nikki Bella has posted a photo of her 20-week pregnancy milestone. On Instagram, Bella posed with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, and her niece, Birdie, in order to show off her growing baby bump. Her photo was posted shortly after she opened up about how she's self-isolating in an effort to stay healthy amidst this worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

"Officially 20 weeks yesterday," Bella wrote on Friday, captioning the photo of herself, Chigvintsev, and Birdie out on a hike together. "Birdie loves saying hi to the baby in my belly (how she puts it lol) Love being in the desert, makes it a bit easier to enjoy a few moments outside alone." In the snap, Birdie, the daughter of Bella's twin Brie Bella and Brie's husband Daniel Bryan, can be seen resting her hand lovingly on the Total Bellas star's baby bump. Chigvintsev can also be seen cuddling his fiancée in the sweet photo.

Days before Bella posted the photo, she told her followers that she had been self-isolating amidst this ongoing coronavirus crisis. In her post, she noted that she's using this period to bond with Chigvintsev and to spend some quality time with her family, such as her twin sister and her niece.

"In a time where the world is going through a pandemic being selfless, peaceful, helpful, calming, educating yourself and social distancing is so important," Bella began her post. "Being pregnant and already getting influenza b my first trimester there was no question about immediately going into hibernation. I thought about my baby’s safety immediately. I have been hibernating for a week or so already and have taken this time to increase my mediation, reading time, bonding time with Artem through fun activities, hanging with family, working from home, writing, playing board games and just enjoying the chill time."

Like many others, this crisis has had an effect on some of the business opportunities that the reality star and her sister were going to pursue. But, as she went on to express on Instagram, canceling those ventures was simply the "right thing to do" at the moment.

"This is a time to sacrifice and help. Let’s all think of our elderly, one of the people I love most in this world is my Nana," Bella continued to write on Instagram. "The things I have seen on social media I couldn’t even imagine if it was my Nana in that situation. Broke my heart. If you can and it’s safe for you, help our elderly, be thoughtful in the supplies you get, and see if you can do drop offs to them. This time is about hibernating, bonding, sharing and most importantly trying our best to be selfless and peaceful. Sending so much love and light to you all!"