Coco Austin's Latest Breastfeeding Photo Has Social Media Weighing in

Coco Austin recently shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her daughter and fans are weighing in. As society continues to fight for women's rights and encouraging mothers to feed their children naturally, even when out in public, it seems as though fans from all over are showing their love and support for Austin breastfeeding she and Law & Order star Ice-T's daughter Chanel who is 4 years old. But despite what some fans may think, Austin says she's just trying to "suck up" as much love as she can since the world seems to be spinning faster and faster by the day.

"At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end.. suck up as much love as you can!," she started her post. "I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! I've been getting a lot of props in the breastfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject .. I write a baby blog about my journey with Chanel and soon I will write about what it's like to continue boob time with a 4 year old."

She continued with, "I get tons and tons of requests that want me to speak on it! At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so it's not like she isn't eating real food... [smiley emoji] Thank you to all that understand my view.. i see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well.. Us moms are connected [pink heart emoji]."

One follower replied with, "I have always been a huge fan of Cocos parenting. Her and Ice waited a long time to have a kid, [a]nd she is 100% hands on with her. I love it. I trust she'll only do whats best."

Someone else commented, "I'm old school. How a mother parents and nurtures her child is no one's business but her and her husbands." One of Austin's followers sounds like they're a mom and agrees with how she's choosing to parent her child saying, "It's the least we can do to make their world a little bit more comforting!"

Someone else agreed saying, "Well, it's the best nutrients she can give her." While she received a lot of praise for breastfeeding, there were some comments from followers who did not agree with it. However, it seems as though Austin's fans in agreement chimed in on those in disagreement.