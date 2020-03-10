Chris Pratt Opens up About Nearly Losing Son Jack After Premature Birth

In order to promote his new film Onward, Chris Pratt recently made an appearance on E! News' In the Room with Jason Kennedy. During his appearance on the program, Pratt discussed a variety of topics including the premature birth of his son, Jack. And the actor was not afraid to open up about the incredibly serious matter.

The former Parks and Recreation star explained that his son, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, was born 10 weeks premature in August 2012. Pratt went on to share that his son experienced some serious complications as a result of his premature birth.

"He was born premature by 10 weeks. Anna, his mom, went into labor at 30 weeks and he had some issues. He was in intensive care for a month," he explained. "He had very serious complications, and it was a lot of prayer and a lot of promises and negotiations with God to save my son." Pratt went on to say that he considers Jack's survival to be "a real miracle."

This wasn't the first time that Pratt has spoken so candidly about the birth of his son. In July 2014, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor described how Jack's premature birth actually helped him strengthen his faith.

“We were scared for a long time,” Pratt told PEOPLE about the month-long period of time that Jack spent in an intensive care unit. “We prayed a lot.”

“It restored my faith in God, not that it needed to be restored, but it really redefined it,” he continued. “The baby was so beautiful to us, and I look back at the photos of him and it must have been jarring for other people to come in and see him, but to us he was so beautiful and perfect.”

Thankfully, Jack was able to recover after the experience and is now thriving. Pratt explained that “he [Jack] is such a fighter, he’s amazing. He’s so open and there’s no fear in him no matter what.”

Ever since his son's birth, Pratt has been quite open about how much being a dad means to him. During the March of Dimes Celebration of Babies in December 2014, the actor spoke about why being a father is his most cherished role.

"I've done all kinds of cool things as an actor: I've jumped out of helicopters and done some daring stunts and played baseball in a professional stadium, but none of it means anything compared to being somebody's daddy," Pratt said, per E! News.

