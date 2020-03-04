Nashville Tornado: Chris Pratt Joins Chris Stapleton in Rallying Relief Efforts

Two Chrises are teaming up to help raise funds after Nashville was impacted by a powerful storm that spawned several tornadoes, causing massive damage and killing at least 24 people. On Tuesday, March 3, Chris Stapleton shared a post on Twitter writing that he and his wife, Morgane, were "deeply saddened" by the events of Monday night and encouraged his fans to donate. He shared the message alongside a photo of music venue the Basement East, which was damaged by the storm.

My wife & I are deeply saddened by last nights tragic events in Tennessee. Our thoughts & prayers are with our community. We can all help by donating directly to ( https://t.co/e4dW8nhvcA ) Please give what you can. If it’s 10 cents or 10 dollars every bit helps. pic.twitter.com/NX9bq05yQv — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) March 3, 2020

Chris Pratt responded to the musician, writing, "I’ll be making a donation Chris. I urge anyone else on here to consider doin so as well if you please."

"Thanks, man!" Stapleton replied.

Several other country stars spoke out about the tornadoes on Tuesday including Maren Morris, who tweeted that the storm must have missed her and husband Ryan Hurd's street in East Nashville "by an inch."

The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city. There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes. pic.twitter.com/pv2VPCafhc — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 3, 2020

Carrie Underwood tweeted that she was sending her "love" to Nashville and shared a link to ways fans could help.

Sending my love to Nashville! I am praying for all of those affected by the terrible storm. https://t.co/5WhBLm6Ode — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 3, 2020

Kacey Musgraves wrote that she and her family are safe "but many friends aren't so lucky." The singer is currently selling a number of clothes and other items with the Instagram account @stagetocloset and shared that proceeds will go to tornado relief efforts.

Me and my fam are safe but many friends aren’t so lucky. We did live right in one of the worst hit spots a matter of months ago. It’s so crazy. I’m so nervous to find out who the fatalities are. Nashville is so tight knit. 💔 I’m gonna help in any way I can. https://t.co/kfzGmtbixI — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March 3, 2020

Tennessee's Putnam County was one of the affected areas and 18 people, including five children under 13, were killed there, Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter, via USA Today. Two people were killed in Nashville, three in Wilson County and one in Benton County. At least two people are in critical condition at a Nashville hospital and over 20 are still unaccounted for.

