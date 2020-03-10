Beyonce and Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Sweetly Asks LeBron James for an Autograph

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy has met countless celebrities in her eight years of life, but she has appeared publicly starstruck just once — meeting LeBron James for the first time after the Los Angeles Lakers' game on Sunday. Blue attended the game with her dad, and after the Lakers' win, the Carters got some face time with James that included a sweet request from Blue.

LeBron, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy after the Lakers’ win 🤝 pic.twitter.com/g58Bw9xJ7U — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2020

In video shared by ESPN, Jay-Z and James greet each other before James introduces himself to Blue and shakes her hand, a smile lighting up the 8-year-old's face. A suddenly shy Blue asks her father to ask James a question, but he tells her she should be the one to ask, at which point Blue requests a signed basketball from the athlete.

"I got you," James tells her, looking pleased. "You got school on Monday?"

As Blue nods, James says, "By the time you get out of school on Monday, you'll have it."

For the game, Blue was dressed in black leggings, black Fendi boots and a denim jacket that read "BLUE IS MY NAME" on the back, her long hair in braids. Her dad wore black pants, white sneakers, a gray sweatshirt, gold chain necklace and a "Rhude" hat.

Blue often accompanies her famous parents to basketball games, including a trip to the NBA All-Star game in 2017 at which a 5-year-old Blue had a serious conversation with her mom on the sidelines that was probably most definitely about the game.

In the coming decade, I would realllllyyyy love to know what Blue Ivy was telling Beyonce during this game. Sis was not playing... put the fan over her mouth and everything. Bey was gonna learn todayyyyy 😂 pic.twitter.com/Om9mwPYPMd — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) December 24, 2019

In 2019, a source told PEOPLE that Blue is taking after both of her parents when it comes to her love of music.

"Of course both Beyoncé and Blue love music," the source said. "Blue loves singing, dancing and performing. She is a natural."

"She is very sassy, high energy and knows what she wants," the insider added before referencing Blue's twin siblings Rumi and Sir Carter. "Especially after the twins were born, Beyoncé made sure that Blue was able to embrace her new role as a big sister. She also lets her go to video shoots, award shows and music recording. They have a very special bond!"

Photo Credit: Getty / Allen Berezovsky