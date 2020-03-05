Katy Perry Spotted out and About for the First Time Amid Pregnancy Announcement

Katy Perry was positively glowing stepping out on the town just 24 hours before the songstress announced she and fiancé Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child together. The day before Perry revealed in her "Never Worn White" music video that she was pregnant, the pop star looked sporty and chic stepping out in West Hollywood wearing a gray Adidas ensemble while toting poodle Nugget under her arm.

See the photos here.

The very next day, everything would change as Perry revealed she was about six months pregnant and would also be releasing a new album this summer.

"There's a lot that will be happening this summer," she told fans in an Instagram Live following the release of her music video, which ends with a shot of the American Idol judge cradling her baby bump in a white gown . "Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for."

She continued, "I'm excited, we're excited and we're happy — and it's probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep."

"I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you," Perry added of breaking the news with a love song about her relationship with the British actor.

"'Cause I've never worn white/ But I wanna get it right/ Yeah, I really wanna try with you," she sings in the song. "No, I've never worn white/ But I'm standin' here tonight/ 'Cause I really wanna say, 'I do.'"

Perry added later on Twitter that she was simply happy to be able to proudly show her bump when out and about, as opposed to hiding her body with strategic clothing choices and large bags.

"Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore," she tweeted soon after the news broke. "Or carry around a big purse lol."

Bloom and Perry have been open about wanting to build a family together since their Valentine's Day 2019 engagement. The Carnival Row actor, already father to 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, told Man About Town, "I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids."

"I want to make sure when I embark on that, it’s with my heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means, as opposed to some romantic idea of what it means to be in a relationship," he added.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images