Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Open up About 'Emotional' Home Birth of Twins After Daughter's Death

Bode Miller and his wife Morgan are reflecting on the birth of their twin sons, Asher and Aksel. The couple welcomed the identical twins boys via a home birth on Nov. 8 of last year, just a little more than a year after the tragic drowning death of their daughter Emeline, and on Saturday, the couple detailed their exciting and emotional entrance into the world.

"Presenting…Birth Story with Bode," Morgan wrote on her Instagram Story, asking her followers to "continue with an open mind and an open heart…and a strong stomach," according to PEOPLE.

"I'm sharing because I want you to see we women are badass mothers and our bodies are beautiful," she prefaced. "It's a scary emotional ride but damn, we are capable of so much more than we even know."

Although Miller said that it initially seemed as though the boys would arrive on his birthday of Oct. 12, they ended up going "back in hibernation mode," and he and his wife decided to induce the birth while their kids were out of the house at school on Nov. 8.

"You were like, 'I'm over this,'" Bode recalled of his wife as her labor progressed. "You said, 'I don't want to do this today. I'm going to the hospital. I want to get an epidural.' I said, 'Well that's not going to happen. That window has passed.'"

Although the couple had called their midwives to come, about 15 minutes later, Morgan was ready to give birth, forcing Miller to step into the role.

"You went over to the other side of the bed and said come push my hips…and within like three contractions I could really feel them going apart when I was pushing them together, which means that baby's head is really getting low down in there and pushing apart your pelvis," he explained, adding that "as soon as I let go, the baby came out.... he was fully in the sac of water until his feet were all the way out."

Neither of them had much time to rest, because baby boy No. 2 "came in one" contraction.

Miller said that the experience of having such a hands-on approach to welcoming his sons into the world was an "incredible" experience and that "it couldn't have been any better if you had scripted it."

The twin boys joined older siblings Easton, 13 months, and son Edward Nash Skan, 4, as well as Miller's two children from a previous relationship, son Samuel Nathaniel, 6, and daughter Neesyn Dace, 11.