Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Stuns in 'Towel Drop' Mirror Selfie

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow floored fans on Saturday with her latest Instagram selfie. The 21-year-old stood in front of a wide bathroom mirror, a bath towel falling carelessly from one hand. She captioned the picture "towel drop."

Meadow Walker is a rising star on Instagram, where fans are watching her come into her own. This week, that included a glamorous mirror selfie in a risque sheer top. The black corset was adorned with yellow ribbons across the front and over the shoulders, and it matched Walker's black pants. Her hair and makeup were also a bold black as she examined herself in the mirror.

Walker tagged New York City-based photographer Alana O'Herlihy in the post, as well as rising clothing brand Sami Miro Vintage. The Sami Miro account posted more photos of Walker in the same outfit.

"Stopping everything to post this because we're shook," the post read. "MEADOW wearing never-been-seen head-to-toe SMV Shot by the queen herself [Alana O'Herlihy]."

Sami Miro Vintage clothing is made in Los Angeles, according to the company's bio, but it ships around the world. The brand claims that it is "pushing eco-conscious boundaries," and offers an array of clothing with environmentalist messaging printed on it. The brand's first collection was called ECOTERROR, and the follow-up is called Global Warming is Not a Hoax.

The brand makes cut-and-sew clothing from reconstructed material, according to its website. It aims to blend the worlds of environmentalism and upscale fashion. It has already been worn by stars like Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez, Drake, The Weekend, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin.

Now, Meadow Walker joins the list, and fans feel that it suits her. Commenters called the selfie "beautiful" over the weekend, showering Meadow with heart emojis and compliments.

This may be the beginning of Meadow's celebrity career as she strikes out on her own. The daughter of Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, she has become a beacon for fans of the franchise, many of whom are still mourning Paul Walker in their own ways.

To fans' delight, Walker is still close with the family her father built in his movies. On Instagram, she can often be seen spending time with Vin Diesel and his real-life family, and he clearly has a psuedo-fatherly affection for his late co-star's daughter.

Walker died on Nov. 30, 2013 in a tragic car crash in Santa Clarita, California. He was in the passenger seat of his Porsche Carrera GT when it crashed into a concrete lamp post. He and the driver, Roger Rodas, were both killed.