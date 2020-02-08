Watch: Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Calls Her 'Mommy' in Adorable Clip After Only Calling Her 'Kylie' in Recent Video

The world knows her as Kylie Jenner, but, to Stormi Webster, she's just "mommy." And in a new, incredibly adorable clip, Stormi can be seen calling her exactly that, as HollywoodLife.com noted.

“My angel baby makes all my mornings,” Jenner captioned the clip, which features Stormi gazing up lovingly at her while she mouths the words, "Hi mommy."

The clip comes days after Jenner posted another video of her daughter. Instead of calling her "mommy" in the video, Stormi jokingly calls her "Kylie." The two-year-old could be seen circling around her mom while she playfully calls out "Kylie," to which the makeup mogul tries to correct her (to no avail).

Both of these cute Instagram posts come shortly after Jenner celebrated her daughter's 2nd birthday with a return to "StormiWorld." The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star threw Stormi an extravagant birthday party to celebrate her special day, which fell on Feb. 1. For Stormi's first birthday, Jenner threw a grand "StormiWorld" affair complete with a large, inflatable version of her little one's head. The reality star went with the same theme again this year, with some new touches of course. (The "StormiWorld" theme is a nod to Stormi's father, Travis Scott, who released his album Astroworld in 2018.)

Jenner didn't just throw Stormi a party, she also honored her with a touching post on Instagram.

"And just like that she’s two," she wrote, captioning an array of photos featuring her daughter. "happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo."

Other members of the KarJenner family also acknowledged Stormi's birthday on social media. Stormi's grandmother (or her "lovey"), Kris Jenner, posted a sweet tribute to the two-year-old on Instagram.

"Happy second birthday to my beautiful precious Stormi!" Kris wrote, captioning a slideshow filled with Stormi photos. "You are such a bright light and so full of joy and song. Your smile and energy lights up a room... I cherish every moment we spend together, what a blessing you are!! You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you to the moon and back!!!!! Xoxo Lovey."

Kylie's elder sister, Kim Kardashian, also honored Stormi on Instagram. The mom-of-four posted a photo of Stormi alongside her daughter Chicago West, who was born only weeks before her younger cousin.

"Happy Birthday my sweet baby Stormi," Kardashian captioned the photo of the two tots. "We love you so much!!!! Thank you for being the best cousin to my babies."