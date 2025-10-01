Zoey Deutch and ABC Sitcom Alum Jimmy Tatro Reveal Engagement

Wedding bells are coming for Zoey Deutch and Jimmy Tatro.

Deutch took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal, “three months engaged to the love of my life.”

According to PEOPLE, the Not Okay star, 30, and Tatro, 33, known for his role as Connor on ABC’s Home Economics, have been dating since 2021. They went public with their relationship that same year and have occasionally showed off their love on social media. Plenty of famous friends took to the comments to share their well wishes to the happy couple, including Tatro’s on-screen brother Topher Grace, who wrote, “Brother! I’m so thrilled for you guys!! What a pair.” Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens wrote, “Sooo happy for yooooou.”

Other celebrities to send their love include Lucy Hale, Camila Mendes, Tyler Posey, Lili Reinhart, Maude Apatow, Brenda Song, Vanesa Morgan, Kayla Ewell, Busy Philipps, and Ana Sophia Robb. Additionally, Deutch’s mother, Back to the Future star Lea Thompson, made sure to congratulate the couple and welcome Tatro to the family on Instagram.

“We are overjoyed to say that @zoeydeutch and @jimmy are engaged! Jimmy we love you so much and you guys are such a beautiful combination,” she wrote. “May your love help make the world better. It’s made mine better! Jimmy you are so funny kind and thoughtful. I am so glad Zoey and you have each other.”

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN)

Not long after announcing the engagement news, Deutch made sure to put the ring on display. On Tuesday, she attended the red carpet for the 2025 New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center for her new Netflix film Nouvelle Vague alongside co-stars Guillaume Marbeck and Aubry Dullin, director Richard Linklater, and writer/producer Michéle Halberstadt, according to JustJared. She was showing off the ring on the carpet, but did not walk it with her new fiancé.

Deutch and Tatro being able to keep their engagement a secret for three months is impressive, especially in the public eye. But luckily, they were able to enjoy this special time together, and likely with family and possibly close friends. Now that it’s out in the public, Deutch seems ready to show off the engagement.