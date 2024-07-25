Zazie Beetz Secretly Married Longtime Partner in 2023

Actress Zazie Beetz married actor David Rysdahl last year without any celebrity fanfare. The Joker star did not share any photos of the celebrations herself, but reporters from Essence recently discovered a post by Beetz's wedding planner, Trang of marrybylen, made back in October. Commenters are now wishing Beetz and Rysdahl their belated congratulations.

Beetz and Rysdahl hosted an incredibly atmospheric wedding in Uckermark, Germany at a venue called Salveymühle. The whole thing had a fairy tale theme, with particular nods to Alice in Wonderland. The ceremony was held outdoors surrounded by elaborate floral arrangements and string lights, with a decked out tent to accommodate plenty of guests. Beetz wore a a strapless white wedding gown, and her hair was styled in an asymmetrical fashion so that half was arranged up and the other half flowed freely.

The location choice afforded these two stars plenty of privacy, but also called back to Beetz's roots. She was born in Germany and to a German father and American mother, so the location was a nod to her childhood as well as her heritage. Her parents separated when she was young and Beetz moved from Berlin to the U.S. permanently when she was 8 years old. She grew up in New York City.

Rysdahl, meanwhile, was born and raised in Minnesota, and started his acting career there in theater. He moved to New York City to pursue a career in entertainment, and met Beetz in an acting workshop in 2014. They began dating and also collaborating together as writing partners. They started a production company together called Sleepy Poppy.

Vanity Fair reported that Beetz and Rysdahl had gotten engaged in May of 2022, though there were no details on the proposal or anything like that. Beetz and Rysdahl did not make any posts about their engagement or their wedding. However, Beetz did refer to Rysdahl as her "model husband" in one post back in December.

Beetz is best known for her role on Atlanta, where she played Vanessa "Van" Kiefer, the on-again-off-again girlfriend of Donald Glover's character Earn and co-parent to their daughter. Her list of credits is growing fast in recent years, with roles in other shows like Black Mirror and Full Circle as well as movies like Bullet Train and The Bad Guys.

Beetz has also established a firm foothold in the super hero adaptation genre, with a role on Prime Video's Invincible, another in Deadpool 2 and a complex part in Joker. Beetz is set to reprise her role in Joker: Folie a Deux, but she was not featured in this week's trailer. The movie premieres on Oct. 4, 2024 only in theaters.