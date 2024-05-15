Brad Pitt Smacked With Lawsuit

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's French vineyard Château Miraval remains the center of a legal battle. The Gia actress has been trying to sell her shares of the winery to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli Group. That group is now suing Pitt. Pitt previously sued Tenute del Mondo, alleging they illegally bought Jolie's shares. Now the group is accusing Pitt of "criminal theft," saying he used the winery as personal financial gain. Extra recently spoke with The Big Money Show's Taylor Rigg, who has thoughts on the matter.

On the matter, Rigg said: "They are alleging that he spent $1 million on a renovation of a pool, and instead of using those assets and money to pay investors, he diverted those monies to personal business ventures, like a gin brand, a cosmetic line, and even a recording studio." Pitt's sources call the lawsuit "absurd," telling Extra, "Just shows the lengths to which Stoli will go and exposes its hypocrisy."

The insider argued that Pitt's association to the winery is "the key reason for its success" and says a previous lawsuit in France against Pitt "went nowhere."

The exes, Pitt and Jolie, are due back in court to battle it out over nondisclosure agreements. Jolie wants a jury trial.

Jolie and Pitt have been embroiled in legal battles since their split. She claims an incident of abuse of herself and one of their children led to the split, which Pitt denies. Jolie said in a 2017 Vanity Fair story, "We're all just healing from the events that led to the (divorce) filing…. (The kids have been) very brave." A judge ruled in April 2019 that the pair's marriage was officially over and they were both declared legally single. They've since fought over child support and custody.