John Stamos and Yvette Nicole Brown Sing Duet in Exclusive 'Mickey Mouse Funhouse' Clip

Mickey Mouse Funhouse stars Yvette Nicole Brown and John Stamos are singing a wholesome duet on this week's new episode, and have an exclusive preview. The episode is titled "Salty vs. Pepper" and it finds Mickey and the gange intervening in a treasure hunt between two competing pirates. The full episode premieres on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 a.m. ET on Disney Channel and 12 p.m. ET on Disney Junior.

By now, fans have met Captain Salty Bones (Stamos) in four episodes, though they might not recognize Stamos' voice under that gruff pirate accent. Brown, however, is unmistakable in her role as the pirate Pepper Lemmon. According to the episode synopsis, this episode introduces Pepper as Captain Salty's rival who is hoping to find some hidden treasure before him. However, this triumphant musical number seems to imply that they will "talk it out" before the end of the treasure hunt.

Stamos holds a recurring role on Mickey Mouse Funhouse and Brown is reportedly joining the cast as a guest star for now. The show targets a preschool-age audience to tell new stories with some of the most beloved characters in the history of animation – Mickey (Bret Iwan), Minnie (Kaitlyn Robrock), Donald Duck (Tony Anselmo), Daisy Duck (Tress MacNeille), Funny (Harvey Guillén), Goofy and Pluto (Bill Farmer).

The show introduces these characters as "The Sensational Six" who share an enchanted talking playhouse. With it, they are able to travel to strange worlds and go on wild adventures over the course of 11-minute episodes. Captain Salty's pirate world is obviously emerging as a fan favorite, so fans can hope that Brown will return as Lemon Pepper one day.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse premiered in July of 2021 and became a quick hit with young viewers. It follows in the footsteps of previous shows like Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures – and in fact shares some creative staff members with those shows. All three series are also available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. at the time of this writing. The streamer also has Big Shot, a live-action series starring both Stamos and Brown.

Brown's debut on the new episode of Mickey Mouse Funhouse premieres on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 a.m. ET on Disney Channel and 12 p.m. ET on Disney Junior. Another episode is scheduled to premiere on March 31, 2023.