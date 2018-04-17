‘Young and the Restless’ Actress Beth Maitland’s Husband Files for Divorce

The husband of soap opera star Beth Maitland, has filed for divorce from The Young And The Restless star.

The Blast reports that Christopher Banninger listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. According to the court documents, the couple split on Valentine’s Day 2016.

Banning is asking for no spousal support for himself and the 59-year-old actress. According to the documents, he says there is already a written agreement on how to split their community property.

The couple share one adult daughter, meaning that child support will not be an issue in the divorce.

Maitland did not mention the divorce on her Twitter feed. On Monday, she shared a photo of herself in a recording booth, working on a pilot.

According to a 2009 KHTS profile of Maitland, their daughter is Emelia, whose name came from Banninger’s interest in flying and Amelia Earhart. However, she changed the spelling to honor her late Aunt Eileen.

In that interview, Maitland said she met Banninger when she was getting on a horse near Six Flags Magic Mountain. The two bonded over their love of horses and the outdoors.

Banninger is a sound mixer. According to his IMDb page, his recent credits include Men at Work, The Odd Couple, Melissa & Joey and The War at Home.

As for Maitland, she was the first actress to win a Daytime Emmy for a role on The Young & The Restless, winning in 1985 for playing Traci Abbott. In 1986, she was nominated for the Soap Opera Digest Award Outstanding Young Leading Actress on a Daytime Serial. She left the show on a full-time basis in 1996, but has frequently returned to the show. Her most recent episode aired in March.

Outside of the long-running CBS soap, Maitland appeared in a 2017 episode of CBS’ Criminal Minds and had a role in the 1995 film Mr. Holland’s Opus. She also played Traci in a 2007 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

In a recent interview with CBS Soaps In Depth, Maitland said she loved her recurring status on Y&R.

“I love it,” Maitland said. “Coming back to Genoa City for one episode or six episodes or whatever, it’s literally like coming home. I do not feel complete unless I’m here.”

Photo credit: Monty Brinton/CBS