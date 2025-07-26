‘Yellowstone’ Actor and ABC Meteorologist Tie the Knot

A Yellowstone star has tied the knot.

Josh Lucas, 54, announced on Instagram on July 18 that he and ABC7 Los Angeles Meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo, 34, got married at the Vatican.

The actor, known for his role as young John Dutton in nine episodes of the Paramount Network Western drama, shared three black and white photos from the ceremony, with the happy couple looking as ecstatic as ever. Ruffalo also shared a photo on Instagram of her and her new husband while looking back at the beautiful memory.

“We are grateful to the many people who helped us get to this moment in the Catholic Church,” she wrote. “I am so thankful for Father Winters at the parish I grew up in, and Sister Angelica at the archdiocese of Los Angeles- as well as several others within the archdiocese. We also absolutely couldn’t have done this without our stellar wedding planning team who coordinated with the Vatican. Thank you for making our wedding day so beautiful and easy.”

Lucas and Ruffalo got engaged in 2024 after two years of dating. The Sweet Home Alabama star shared a video of the sweet moment he popped the question, complete with musicians at a restaurant, catching Ruffalo completely by surprise.

“For the last 2 years in Every Way and Every Day this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole,” Lucas said. “I am so grateful and thrilled she said ‘Yes’. I WAY love you Brianna. & Thank You to our families and all the people and places that made this come true. I am absolutely aware I got crazy lucky.”

Along with Yellowstone, Lucas can also be seen in the Apple TV+ dark comedy Palm Royale, American Psycho, A Beautiful Mind, Sweet Home Alabama, Hulk, Ford v Ferrari, and The Firm, among others. He will next be seen in the Prime Video romance drama The Map That Leads to You next month, as well as the upcoming coming-of-age comedy The Marshmallow Experience.

It’s unknown how Lucas and Ruffalo met, but they seem to be ready to start their new lives together. “Mr. and Mrs. Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city,” Ruffalo shared on Instagram. “I love you! Easily one of the greatest days of my life. I am so so grateful,” Lucas commented.