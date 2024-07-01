Josh Lucas Just Got Engaged to ABC Meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo

'For the last two years in every way and every day this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole,' the 'Yellowstone' actor said of his fiancée.

Love is in the air for Josh Lucas. The Yellowstone actor, 53, announced on Instagram on Saturday, June 29, that he is an engaged man after he dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend of nearly two years, ABC7 Los Angeles meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo.

Lucas shared the major relationship update by sharing two videos to social media showing a tearful and smiling Ruffalo as musicians performed an acoustic version of Elvis' "I Can't Help Falling in Love" for the newly engaged couple. Ruffalo could be seen sporting a diamond ring on her ring finger in the videos.

(Photo: BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: (L-R) Josh Lucas and Brianna Ruffalo attend the World Premiere of Apple TV+'s "Palm Royale" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. - Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

"For the last 2 years in Every Way and Every Day this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole," the actor captioned the sweet post. "I am so grateful and thrilled she said "Yes". I WAY love you Brianna. & Thank You to our families and all the people and places that made this come true. I am absolutely aware I got crazy lucky."

Ruffalo also celebrated their engagement on her own account, writing, "Almost 2 years ago this fall, and with no expectations, Josh walked into my life.. and we knew almost immediately we had each found our person in a way we've never experienced- on every level. This was the easiest and best question I've ever answered."

Lucas and Ruffalo have been together since the fall of 2022, according to their social media posts. After going public with their relationship after a year together, they have since gone on to make numerous public appearances together. In March, the happy couple attended the premiere of Lucas' Apple TV+ series Palm Royale, during which Ruffalo hilariously said that she wouldn't choose his Sweet Home Alabama character. She told E! News, "I'm team Patrick Dempsey." More recently, the couple have documented their recent travels through Italy.

News of their engagement sparked plenty of excitement and congratulations. Lucas' Palm Royal co-star Ricky Martin commented, "congratulations to you both," with Fallout star Walton Goggins writing, "Oh Josh.... Congratulations my brother!!!! So very happy for you!!!"