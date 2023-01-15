'X-Men' Star Now Engaged to Girlfriend of 8 Years

Congratulations are in order for Kodi Smit-McPhee. The actor has announced that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Rebecca Phillipou. The 26-year-old Oscar-nominated actor asked for Phillipou's hand in marriage in their hometown of Melbourne, Australia, on Dec. 2. "She was so shocked and surprised, but completely over the moon," a source told Just Jared of the moment, adding that the ring is a big one. "They've been a couple for almost nine years, and after purchasing a home together last month, they are ready to take the next step in life together."

Another source gave details about the romantic backdrop of the proposal. "Kodi had a beautiful rooftop covered with gorgeous all-white flower arrangements, pink flower petal confetti and large white marquee letters spelling out M-A-R-R-Y M-E. Looking out onto the Melbourne skyline, he got down on one knee and proposed," the source said. "It was such a precious moment."

Kodi Smit-McPhee is probably best known for his role in Marvel's X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, released in 2016 and 2019 respectively. He began acting as a child. His first film was in Romulus, My Father, which was released in 2007.

Other film credits include The Road, Let Me In, Slow West, and Deadpool 2. He earned Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations for playing the son of Bring it On star Kirsten Dunst.

Smit-McPhee and Phillipou have been together for nine years. She was by his side at the Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.

His nomination came for his critically acclaimed role in Power of the Dog. He said in an interview about his character: 'I saw parallels with Peter in myself,' he said, per Daily Mail. He also said he refuses to be put in a box as an actor. She was by his side for the award season before his big night at the Oscars, accompanying him to the SAG Awards.

He told Variety that he planned on having Phillipou with him at all of the award ceremonies. "I'll definitely be bringing my girlfriend. She's been my rock and my absolute emotional support through every up and down throughout my career," he said. "I'm not even sure they'll be able to make it there, but in the same breath, my family."

He continued: "I'm in Melbourne, Australia, where I watched the nominations with my mom — in the house that I grew up in — and my little brother," he said. "That was extremely special. And my dad had a really integral part in raising me and teaching me everything he knew about acting. I'd love them to be a part of the [Oscar ceremony] experience. But right now, I'm not getting too far ahead of myself."