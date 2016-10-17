WWE Star Brie Bella Shows off Her Growing Baby Bump

It has almost been two weeks since Brie Bella announced her pregnancy and she is loving her growing baby bump.

The WWE star shared a photo on Instagram of the adorable bump and captioned the photo, “…I’m gonna show you my growing baby bump!! Finally hit the gym and it was SO hard! Baby steps, literally!!”

WWE tweeted the same photo of the star with the caption, “Get out the measuring tapes because THE BUMP HAS ARRIVED!!!”

This will be Bella and husband Daniel Bryan’s first child and they could not be more excited.