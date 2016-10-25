Wilmer Valderrama Talks Demi Lovato, Family Goals, and Comedy

When you live @theranchnetflix, you go ice fishing.. haha Shooting yesterday with family.. oh how we laughed @dannymasterson @elishaphaneuf and @aplusk #TheRanch #OnSet A photo posted by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama) on Oct 21, 2016 at 9:42am PDT

Wilmer Valderrama is all good vibes lately!



The Ranch star caught up with ET to talk about Demi Lovato, family goals, and getting back into comedy with his best friends.

Valderrama and Lovato dated for 6 years prior to their break-up earlier this year. Both stars have remained supportive of each other, “Honestly, I only wish nothing but the most incredible things for her,” Valderrama said.

Reunited with two of his best friends from That 70’s Show, Ashton Kutcher, and Danny Masterson, Valderrama is loving life on camera right now, “It’s incredible because to recreate that magic in comedy is hard, specifically when you move on to another comedy,” Valderrama said. “I mean that’s one of the reasons why I haven’t done comedy since That ’70s Show, because I’ve been really, kind of, you know, scared about that a little bit because we had something that that just never happens, you know?”

Off-screen, Valderrama is the only 70’s star who isn’t married or with kids, “I definitely think that it’s in the future, for sure,” he said about settling down and starting a family. “I mean, right now I’m so incredibly blessed and focused to have such a road professionally…I couldn’t be happier where I am.”