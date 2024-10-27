How Will Smith Reacted to Jada Pinkett Smith’s Memoir Revelations

Will Smith made his feelings toward his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and the revelations stemming from her new memoir, Worthy, very clear. Surprisingly, Smith reached out to The New York Times to praise his wife and credit the book, saying it “woke [him] up.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in,” Smith writes. “And you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

He also penned a message to Pinkett Smith about the memoir in a letter to Jay Shetty who delivered the message to Pinkett Smith. “If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I’ll start now. Welcome to the author’s club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest,” Smith wrote.

Worthy hit shelves one year ago, and given Smith’s response to his wife at the time, it all felt like a push to support the book. It’s still fueled by real feelings, but it seems the couple are more hunky-dory than some of the revelations we’ve seen since the Oscars.

Pinkett Smith revealed she and the Oscar winner have been split for 7 years, though they likely won’t go for a legal separation, according to the actress. “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce,” Pinkett Smith said on TODAY. “We will work through whatever, and I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Pinkett Smith didn’t cite any specific incident that drove her and Smith apart. “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she said.

Away from her marriage, the actress also shared more details on her past with Tupac Shakur. After sharing her reaction to the arrest of a suspect in his murder, she followed it up by referring to the rapper as her “soulmate” and claiming he had alopecia as she does but kept it secret.