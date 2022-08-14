Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Seen Together for First Time Since Oscars Night

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith appear to be doing just fine, despite the Independence Day star's infamous 2022 Oscar debacle. The Oscar winner and his Red Table Talk show host wife were spotted out in public for the first time since the Feb. incident. Viewers will recall Will walked onto the Oscars stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock with an open hand after he made a joke about Jada's bald head. Jada suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss. Sources say Rock had no idea about Jada's condition. Will has since apologized publicly twice. He also accepted a 10-year ban from the Academy, and relinquished his membership. Many have wondered how the longtime Hollywood couple have been doing since everything transpired. They were all smiles when spotted holding hands leaving a popular eatery.

TMZ reports that the couple was spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu Saturday, Aug. 13. Will walked ahead of Jada, though they held hands. He sported a casual outfit and a baseball cap. Jada donned sunglasses, a black casual outfit, and a flannel shirt around her waist. Their outing comes just a few weeks after Will posted an apology video to Rock on his social media account.

"It's all fuzzy," he said of the night in the video. "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out." He later spoke about his remorse, adding: "There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment." Will seemed to fight back tears in the video. "There's no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."

There are rumors that there's been longstanding tension between Will and Rock. He hinted to such in his video. "It's like, you know, I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris," Will added. "Jada had nothing to do with it. I'm sorry, babe. I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us."