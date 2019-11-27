Will Scott Disick Propose to Sofia Richie Soon?

Will Scott Disick get down on one knee for the first time to propose to girlfriend Sofia Richie any time soon? According to once source, this may happen as soon as next year — which is only a month and a few days away! According to an insider who spoke with Life & Style, Disick has not only referred to the 21-year-old as “The One,” but it seems as though he’s heading in the marriage direction sooner rather than later.

“Like most couples, they have their ups and downs, but those close to them wouldn’t be surprised if Scott pops the question next year,” the source said. “He’s been saying Sofia’s ‘The One’ for a while now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Scott’s an old romantic at heart — he still surprises Sofia with flowers, love notes, gifts and mini-breaks abroad, just the two of them,” a separate insider said of the couple.

This all came about after the two were spotted hanging out with some married couples in Miami, Florida recently. The couples enjoyed a day out on a yacht while Richie showed off her curves in a pink string bikini, while her man sported a black t-shirt and black shades. He’s also bringing back his old hair style with the slicked-back look. But when the two aren’t on a lavish vacation, they’re hanging out with his three kids.

“Sofia’s great with Mason, Penelope and Reign,” a third source said to the outlet, adding that they absolutely “adore her.”

While Richie is great with his kids, it has been made clear that she has never once tried to take the place of their mom, Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars were together from 2006 to 2015 and ultimately went separate ways after they couldn’t find themselves on the same page. For the longest time, Disick wasn’t ready to quit his partying ways while Kardashian was looking for someone to settle down with — without marriage involved — and be a family man. However, every time Scott would travel, he found himself at a club partying harder than Kardashian would prefer. At one point, Kardshian wasn’t sure she ever wanted to get married because she never wanted to battle through a divorce if it ever landed on the table, but Disick wanted to take that next step.

Since their split, he’s been dating Richie for two years and may just move towards the marriage direction with her in 2020.