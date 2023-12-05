Who Is Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Wife? Meet Catriona McGinn

Zack Morris may have married Kelly Kapowski at a young age on Saved by the Bell: The College Years, but Mark-Paul Gosselaar has only been married to his current wife since 2012. But who is the woman who stole Preppy's heart? According to NBC Insider, the actor tied the knot with Scottish advertising executive Catriona McGinn in 2012 at a winery in Santa Ynez, California. The couple have two children together, Dekker Edward, 9, and Lachlyn Hope, 8. Gosselaar also shared 19-year-old Michael Charles and 17-year-old Ave Lorenn with ex-wife Lisa Russell.

McGinn went to college in Canada, and worked as an executive advertiser at Media Monitors and Nielsen BDSRadio. While it's unknown when exactly the two started dating, as Gosselaar and Russell officially divorced in 2011, the Found actor and McGinn moved fast in their relationship. They moved in together not long after they started dating and McGinn even reportedly became close to Gosselaar's kids, as TheThings reported.. Gosselaar told Inside Weddings he asked McGinn's father for his blessing, noting he "wouldn't do it any other way."

After having a seaside family dinner, Gosselaar, McGinn, and Gosselaar's two kids took a walk on the beach to collect seashells, only for the actor to get down on one knee. They got married nine months later, with much of McGinn's family coming from the UK. The wedding also paid homage to her Scottish heritage, complete with bagpipes, loved ones wearing kilts, and ending the ceremony with "Scotland, the Brave."

Fast forward 11 years and Gosselaar and McGinn are as strong as ever. While Gosselaar may be busy with his new hit show Found, which just got picked up for a second season, he is very likely still making plenty of time for his wife and kids. Maybe McGinn could even make a short appearance in the second season? It would definitely be interesting to dig deeper into Sir's backstory, especially knowing he didn't have the greatest life growing up. Maybe she could show up as an old girlfriend or maybe even help Gabi and the team and go against him. That would surely be interesting.

While Catriona McGinn may not be in the spotlight, fans can look forward to still seeing Mark-Paul Gosselaar's on NBC's Found, which airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC's fall 2023 schedule. He does play a creepy kidnapper who is captured and living in the basement of Shanola Hampton's Gabi Mosley, so it's not like Saved by the Bell at all. However, he does make a pretty convincing bad guy, and it makes it all the more entertaining.