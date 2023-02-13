Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows?

The Eagles are winning right now. This year has been one of the best seasons in the team's history, and much of it can be attributed to Quarter Back, Jaylen Hurts, who's led the way. The 24-year-old is a hot commodity on and off rhe field, but he's not single. Though he keeps his dating life under wraps, he recently debuted the lucky lady in his life, Bryonna Burrows.

They don't post one another on their respective social media accounts, nor does Hurts speak about her publicaly. But after the Eagles secured their spot in this year's Super Bowl following their win in the playoffs, Burrows walked arm-in-arm with Hurts for the first time. She turned eyes donning a chic caramel coat and sunglasses, smiling along with him for his big win.

Multiple reports state that Hurts and Burrows met while attending the University of Alabama in 2016, where they were both pursuing their undergraduate degrees. Hurts played for three years on the team, including in the 2017 championship game. He transferred his final year to the University of Oklahoma in 2019. But Burrows stayed behind.

She obtained a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Spanish and a Master's degree in business administration from the University of Alabama. Her academic resume is impressive. It's clear she had beauty and brains as she served as a member on multiple honor societies, and even made the Dean's List and was MBA Vice President. Her LinkedIn profile notes that she also served as captain of the MBA Case Team.

She was hired by IBM in 2019 and began her career at the company as a senior client experience consultant in Dallas before being promoted from a Financial Sales Executive to her current position as an AI partner. So she clearly has her own money and career path and won't be the traditional football wife, if they take that path together.