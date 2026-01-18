What to Know About Jason Segel’s Engagement as the ‘Shrinking’ Star Turns 46

Jason Segel will soon be walking down the aisle.

The Shrinking star, who turns 46 today, has had quite a big career, and his personal life is equally entertaining.

Best known for his role as Marshall Eriksen in the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother for all nine seasons from 2005 to 2014, Segel began his career on short-lived teen dramedy Freaks and Geeks, which ran for one season from September 1999 to September 2000. The series is now considered a cult classic, and Segel went on to star in numerous films from executive producer Judd Apatow.

Pictured left to right: Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Segel starred in films such as Knocked Up, Forgetting Sarah Marshall (on which he was also a writer), Gulliver's Travels, This Is 40, The End of the Tour, and Come Sunday. He also starred in and was a writer and executive producer for The Muppets, The Five-Year Engagement, and Sex Tape, and was a story writer and producer for Windfall. During How I Met Your Mother, Segel hosted Saturday Night Live in 2011. He can currently be seen in the Apple TV dramedy Shrinking. He also serves as creator, writer, and executive producer on the series, which premieres its third season on Jan. 28.

On the personal side, Jason Segel has been linked to Freaks and Geeks co-star Linda Cardellini, Dawson’s Creek star Michelle Williams, and photographer Alexis Mixter. In 2023, he began dating Taylor Swift’s former backup dancer, Kayla Radomski. The So You Think You Can Dance alum shared on June 18, 2025, that the two of them were engaged.

“FOREVER YES,” Radomski captioned with a ring and red heart emoji alongside some photos from the proposal. While Segel doesn’t have much of a social media presence, Radomski frequently shares pictures of her and her beau, whether on vacation or at an event.

Via E! Online, Radomski gave followers a glimpse into their engagement party on her Instagram Stories on Jan. 11, including a clip of Segel saying, “I can’t wait to get married to Kayla.” Radomski also told guests, “We’re so grateful. Thank you all for being here. You all have made some kind of impact in our lives, and it’s so special to share this with all of you.”

Jason Segel is entering a new chapter in his life with his fiancée right by his side on his birthday and right before Shrinking Season 3 premieres, and they seem to be as in love as ever.