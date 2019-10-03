Wendy Williams Shades Ex-Husband’s Mistress: ‘Homegirl Is Miserable’

Wendy Williams is turning her own life into the hot topic of The Wendy Williams Show. During the “Hot Topics” segment of her show on Wednesday, Oct. 2, the daytime talk show host made reference to her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, and his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, with whom he welcomed a daughter.

“I used to say this as a joke on ‘Hot Topics:’ poke a hole in the condom and get pregnant, but that backfired on me, didn’t it?” Williams said, subtly referencing her ex-husband’s secret love child during a segment discussing “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks. “Turnabout’s a fair game, I’m a fair game player and a straight shooter, too. Pow, pow!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Page Six, Williams’ producer then praised her for “living in her truth” before the Ask Wendy author continued to throw shade.

“Life is not what you think it is behind the scenes, trust me. Homegirl is miserable,” she said as she mimicked Hudson rocking a crying baby. “That’s what you get!”

This is not the first time that Williams has chosen to live “in her truth” and publicly address her husband’s affair and the downfall of her marriage. Appearing on The View in September, Williams told the co-hosts that “infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole ‘nother topic” and that despite the troubled path her marriage took, “Kevin [Sr.] will always be my family no matter what. Life moves on.”

The daytime talk show host had formally filed a petition to dissolve her marriage in April of this year, just one month after rumors surfaced that Hunter and Hudson had welcomed a child while Williams was staying at a sober living facility.. While neither Williams nor Hunter at first confirmed the rumor, Hunter did allude to his infidelity when addressing the divorce, stating, “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.”

Williams later confirmed the news, telling outlets that her estranged husband had welcomed a daughter with his mistress of 10 years.

Although Williams says that Hunter “will always” be her family, she has certainly taken steps to distance herself. Along with Hunter being removed as her manager, business partner, and executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, she has also removed the word “wife” from her Instagram bio in favor of one that instead promotes the daytime talk show.