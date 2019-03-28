Wendy Williams Seen out With Husband Kevin Hunter in Midst of Her Relapse and His Alleged Infidelity

Despite reports of infidelity, Wendy Williams is still spending time with husband Kevin Hunter.

The Wendy Williams Show host was spotted in New York City Wednesday night with her husband, according to Entertainment Tonight. During the outing, the talk show host was seen wearing her wedding ring, just days after she ventured from her sober living facility without it.

You can see photos of the outing on Entertainment Tonight.

The outing also came just days after reports surfaced that Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, welcomed a baby, which is allegedly Hunter’s. Hudson welcomed the child on Monday, March 25 at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia, with sources claiming that she and Hunter had chosen that location to avoid the press, as they feared news of the birth would leak if she gave birth in New York.

“This is a crazy situation, Wendy is in a halfway house fighting for her sobriety, while her husband is at the side of his mistress who is giving birth to a baby. Sharina went into labor on Sunday [and] is believed to have given birth late on Sunday or in the early hours of Monday,” a source said. “Everyone who loves Wendy is heartbroken and furious. Her fans are furious that she lied to them about her health and about what she has been going through.”

Neither Hudson or Hunter have addressed the alleged infidelity or paternity of the baby.

Reports of trouble in their marriage, which Williams has seldom addressed aside from stating on her talk show that she is “still very much in love with my husband,” comes amid a tumultuous few months for Williams.

After having taken a more than 2-month long hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show due to complications related to her Graves’ disease diagnosis, Williams revealed that she has been living in a sober living house in New York as she continues her path of sobriety.

Williams, who has been open about her struggles with substance abuse, previously stated that she “realized I am a walking addict. You can’t just clean it up and stop it,” was reportedly relapsed earlier this week. The talk show host was found drunk after checking herself out of the sober house on Monday and was taken to the hospital.

On Tuesday, just one day later, Williams was allegedly pulled over by police, though the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Williams had been in the backseat of the vehicle at the time, with somebody else driving, though an officer was seen speaking with her.