What Does Wendy Williams’ Ex Kevin Hunter Think About Their Divorce Being Discussed on TV?

Wendy Williams’ estranged husband Kevin Hunter has a bone to pick with her over her frequent discussion of their relationship on her daytime talk show.

According to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife, Hunter, who had been married to Williams for more than 20 years before her April 11 divorce filing, is “furious” that the Ask Wendy author has continued to make their crumbling marriage a topic on The Wendy Williams Show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kevin’s furious, he claims that Wendy promised him that their divorce would not become a hot topic on her show,” the source alleged. “No one has sympathy for him though, what did he expect, she’s a public person and a very outspoken person. And this is probably just the beginning, she’s finally woken up to the truth and she’s mad as hell.”

In the weeks since the divorce filing, in which she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, Williams has frequently made jabs at her failed marriage, including comments that she is already seeing new men, and, more recently, an apparent jab at Hunter’s alleged mistress Sharina Hudson.

“There are a lot of women with no respect for a marriage,” the talk show host said during the Hot Topics segment of her series when discussing NBA star Steph Curry’s wife’s recent appearance on Red Table Talk. “You know what I’m saying? A lot of women who know your man is married and will have the nerve to be right up under him, right under your nose.”

“For you lonely girls who can’t keep your hands off of other people’s men, there’s a hot place in hell for you,” she added at a later point of the show.

The frequent comments, although not direct, have reportedly made Hunter “anxious,” and he is allegedly considering blocking his estranged wife from making mention of him on her public platforms.

“Kevin is very worried about what Wendy will say next about him on her show, to the point where he wants to try and block her from speaking about him,” the source continued. “She didn’t actually use his name though so what can he really do? He made this bed and now he has to lie in it.”

Since the divorce filing, things between the estranged couple have been anything but smooth. Although Hunter seemed remorseful in a public statement released just days after the filing, he was later removed as William’s manager and as executive producer from The Wendy Williams Show. He has also made a number of police calls due to the heavy presence of press as well as Williams’ recent attempt to remove belongings from their New Jersey home.

For her part, Williams is said to be doing “amazing,” and she recently revealed that she has a new place in New York City.