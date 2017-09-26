Wendy Williams Responds to Claims Her Husband Is Having an Affair

Wendy Williams’ marriage made headlines on Monday after reports accused her husband of nearly 20 years, Kevin Hunter, of leading a “secret double life.”

It was reported that Hunter allegedly has been having an affair with another woman for over a decade and that he splits his time between his house with Williams and his with his mistress.

The 53-year-old talk show host’s spokesperson, Ronn Torossian, released a statement to E! News, which read, “One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend but there is no ‘there’ there.”

On Tuesday morning, Williams addressed the rumors head-on during The Wendy Williams Show.

“It’s weird doing Hot Topics and being a hot topic,” she began. “It’s some sort of weird story going around the Internet regarding my husband.”

She did not give the story too much attention, but said, “You can believe what you want, but…” and then lifted her left hand to show her wedding ring.

“I stand by my guy,” she declared. “We commuted this morning.”

“All is well in Hunterville,” Williams assured the audience. “Don’t believe the hype and if there was hype, believe me you—I would let you know.”

She concluded her address, saying, “I’ll be following this story, so I guess I’ll have to watch to find out what happens.”