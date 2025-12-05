Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner’s Wife Files for Divorce After Attempted Murder Arrest

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner’s wife, Jillian Lauren-Shriner, has filed for divorce months after being shot during a run-in with police.

Lauren-Shriner, 52, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the end of her 20-year marriage to the musician, 60, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. She did not list a date of separation on her filing.

Lauren-Shriner is also seeking joint legal and physical custody of the two sons she shares with Shriner, Jovanni Starshine, 13, and Tariku Moon, 17. She has asked the court to grant her spousal support and requested that the court’s ability to award Shriner spousal support be terminated. Lauren-Shriner also requested that her estranged husband pay her attorney fees and that her last name be restored to Lauren.

The divorce filing comes eight months after Lauren-Shriner was shot by police near the couple’s Los Angeles home. Lauren-Shriner was not originally involved in the officers’ manhunt for three suspects accused of a hit-and-run, but fired her weapon at an officer while in her backyard, according to police. Lauren-Shriner was then shot by an officer in the shoulder before being transported to a nearby hospital to be treated.

After her release from the hospital, Lauren-Shriner was booked on a charge of attempted murder before eventually being released from custody on bond. She was eventually charged with assault and negligent discharge of a firearm, avoiding jail time by agreeing to participate in a diversion program for mental health issues.

In March, Lauren-Shriner announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer, requiring her to undergo multiple surgeries, including a hysterectomy.

“Yes, I have a little bit of the C word y’all. I know a lot of us do,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m here to thank the incredible oncology team here, who pulled me through a complicated operation without a hitch. I am always so grateful for every second of the compassionate, and excellent medical care I receive in my life. Thank you to all the remarkable health care workers, who take our lives in your hands. And let’s all breathe.”