Watch: Suzanne Somers Shares Secrets to Her Nearly 40-Year Marriage and Looking Fabulous at 70

Suzanne Somers and her husband Alan Hamel shared the secret to their almost 40-year marriage!

The couple attended the Nocturnal Animals premiere in Los Angeles where Hamel was vocal about how they keep their marriage so strong, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“Incredible sex,” declared the 80-year-old Canadian television personality.

“I knew you were going to say that!” chimed in Somers, 70. “The hormones help a lot. And give each other a lot of attention!”

“He adores me!” the Three’s Company star continued. “We are a great couple. He stole me as a child when I was 19 years old, and next year, we will have been together for 50 years.” The two have been married since 1977.

The actress also shared how she manages to stay in such great shape, admitting working out can be “a drag.”

“I do yoga every day and I hike the days that I don’t do yoga,” Somers shared. “You gotta move. It’s a drag. I’d rather sit in my bed and drink coffee with my iPad and watch the morning programs, but you gotta move.”