Watch: ‘Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott Shares Details About His Brother Drew’s Upcoming Wedding

Property Brothers‘ Jonathan Scott believes he is a bigger ladies’ man than his twin brother Drew, even though he isn’t the one getting married soon.

“Drew, when we were in our 20s was so awkward, it was like watching a Ben Stiller movie,” Jonathan, 38 joked. “He’ll claim he’s better because he has a fiancé, he locked that down, but I think I’m still probably a little smoother.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

During an interview with PEOPLE, Jonathan opened up about his brother’s upcoming wedding to his fiancé, Linda Phan.

He revealed that Drew hasn’t selected his best man (or men) yet, but Jonathan isn’t worried. “He claims he might do two best men and have J.D. and myself,” Jonathan said.

MORE: HGTV’s ‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend

He also said the couple plans on having a destination wedding, possibly in Scotland. Drew and Linda want to blend his Scottish heritage with her Chinese traditions together at the ceremony.

“He’s thinking they’re going to blend their cultures,” Jonathan said. “So he’s thinking all of the bridesmaids and her will be in traditional Chinese attire, and all of us will be in kilts.”

As for the bachelor party — it hasn’t been planned, but Jonathan knows it will be epic. “We have not discussed bachelor party plans, although I know it’s going to be something extreme, Drew is an adrenaline junky,” he said. “There will have to be some sort of physical activity of some kind.”

[H/T Twitter / @propertybrother]

Related:

Everything We Know About HGTV Star Jonathan Scott’s Awesome New Girlfriend

Watch: ‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Speaks out Against Cyber Bullying

‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Designed Fiancée’s Engagement Ring